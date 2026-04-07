Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 46,669 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.4% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 588.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.7%

Enbridge stock opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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