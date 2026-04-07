Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally after Iran ceasefire talks boosted index sentiment, supporting S&P 500 exposure and demand for VOO. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500: Tech Stocks Drive US Indices Higher as Ceasefire Talk Boosts Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Early-week recovery tone for US indices helped risk assets broadly, reinforcing demand for large-cap S&P tracking ETFs like VOO. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Start the Week on the Right Foot
- Neutral Sentiment: Premarket commentary notes a modest lift in VOO as investors awaited economic releases—useful color but not a clear directional catalyst. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4-6-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Index reconstitution: Casey’s General Stores will join the S&P 500 this week—this creates modest, predictable indexing flows into VOO but is not material to longer-term performance. Casey’s General Stores Joining S&P 500 This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-sentiment “yard markers” and trader metrics highlight potential volatility zones for the S&P—important for short-term swings but not a direct fundamental driver for VOO. 3 ‘Yard Markers’ S&P 500 Bulls Should Be Watching
- Negative Sentiment: International ETFs have outperformed VOO YTD, prompting talk of rotation out of U.S. large caps — a headwind for new inflows into VOO if the trend continues. International ETFs Are Crushing VOO in 2026. Here Are 3 Worth Buying Now
- Negative Sentiment: A small 13F-reported reduction by an investment advisor signals minor trimming of VOO exposure—limited on its own but consistent with broader cautious positioning. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lessened by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.
- Negative Sentiment: Higher oil prices and commodity-driven volatility are increasingly moving the S&P’s direction, adding earnings-agnostic risk that can pressure valuations and ETF flows. Why The S&P 500 Is Trading On Oil Prices, Not Earnings
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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