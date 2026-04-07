Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $8.62 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

VOO stock opened at $605.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market cap of $837.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.35.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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