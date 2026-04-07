Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 38,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Lamonica sold 13,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $769,494.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 165,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,956.84. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

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