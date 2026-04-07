Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $14.18 Million Position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF $XEMD

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (BATS:XEMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 3.46% of BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEMD. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 3,920,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,391,000 after purchasing an additional 372,800 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 127,710 shares during the period. DORVAL Corp grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,093,000.

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BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS XEMD opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.49. BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $45.41.

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. XEMD was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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