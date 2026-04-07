Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 73,437 Shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF $CLOZ

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.76% of Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOZ. Claris Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $922,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 72,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period.

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Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLOZ opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Eldridge BBB-B CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1557 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

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