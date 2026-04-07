Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 5,058 Shares of BNY $BK

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in BNY (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in BNY were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,418,000 after purchasing an additional 906,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,372,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised BNY from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BNY from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on BNY from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on BNY in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BNY currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

BNY Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. BNY has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $128.76.

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.BNY’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that BNY will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. BNY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

About BNY

(Free Report)

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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