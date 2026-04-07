Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 147,698 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 869,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,698 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $16,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 42.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 23,720.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 150.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SBRA opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

See Also

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