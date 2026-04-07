Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $21,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 277.78%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Read Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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