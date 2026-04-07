Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $427.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $509.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.61 and its 200 day moving average is $410.80. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

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SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

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(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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