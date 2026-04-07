Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $22.89 Million Stock Position in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF $SPTE

Shariaportfolio Inc. decreased its position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,706 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF comprises 9.6% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned 25.50% of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF worth $22,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

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SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.29.

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

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