Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Serengeti Resources Inc. (CVE:SIR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. 70,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 97,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Serengeti Resources Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49.

About Serengeti Resources

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Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

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