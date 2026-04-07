Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Buys American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (Republican-West Virginia) recently bought shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in American Express stock on March 11th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Express alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/31/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/26/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) on 3/25/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) on 3/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 2/24/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 2/10/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 2/10/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 2/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 1/28/2026.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.55. 482,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $226.26 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.76. The firm has a market cap of $208.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Express by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Express by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,904,218,000 after purchasing an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,449,000 after purchasing an additional 537,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total transaction of $5,348,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total value of $8,346,340.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,480.14. This represents a 75.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.