Sen. John Fetterman Purchases Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Senator John Fetterman (Democratic-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Micron Technology stock on March 30th.

Senator John Fetterman also recently made the following trade(s):

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 3/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) on 3/27/2026.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $12.31 on Tuesday, reaching $365.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,950,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $471.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $412.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 91,623 shares valued at $35,053,508. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Fetterman

John Fetterman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2029.

Fetterman (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022.

In his role as lieutenant governor, Fetterman served as president of the Senate. He ran on a joint ticket with the gubernatorial nominee, Tom Wolf (D).

Fetterman was a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He was defeated by Katie McGinty in the Democratic primary. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2005 to 2019; he won his first term by one vote.

Micron Technology Company Profile

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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