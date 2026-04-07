Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 29,720 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.1970.

Seiko Epson Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

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Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

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