Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 27,003 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,003 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Oklo by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Oklo Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,238,766 shares of company stock valued at $93,585,861. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.