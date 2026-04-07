Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is SRH Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SRH Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,997 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of SRH Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRH Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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