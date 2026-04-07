Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,237 PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. $ISD

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 816,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 758,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 739,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter.

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PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:ISD opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) is an exchange‐traded fund designed to provide investors with broad exposure to the high yield corporate debt market. Launched and managed by PGIM Investments, the fund seeks to generate current income by investing predominantly in U.S. dollar‐denominated below‐investment‐grade corporate bonds. Through its open‐end structure, ISD offers daily liquidity, allowing investors to gain access to a diversified portfolio of high yield debt instruments across a range of industries.

The fund’s investment approach emphasizes rigorous, bottom‐up credit research conducted by PGIM’s global fixed income team.

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