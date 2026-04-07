Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,551 BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF $PCMM

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCMM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

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BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.13.

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report).

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