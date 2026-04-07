Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.68, but opened at $37.96. Sandvik shares last traded at $38.8060, with a volume of 11,957 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Sandvik from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Sandvik Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Sandvik had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 3,795.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

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Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

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