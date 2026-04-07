Rydar Equities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rydar Equities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.0% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,839,000 after buying an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,008,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,449,000 after buying an additional 40,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $171.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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