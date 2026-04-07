Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.0714.

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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RXO Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RXO has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.73.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RXO by 14.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in RXO by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RXO during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RXO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

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RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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