Robinhood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

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