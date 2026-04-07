Robinhood Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at about $230,335,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,495,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after purchasing an additional 166,285 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 956,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,376,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 170,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after buying an additional 137,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.24. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $196.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,700. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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