Robinhood Asset Management LLC Takes $5.14 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 44.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 72.8% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 54,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $156.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $143.96 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.82.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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