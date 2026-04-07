Robinhood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,971 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.