Robinhood Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 38,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Persium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. now owns 2,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $161.95 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.95.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 149,552 shares of company stock worth $27,779,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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