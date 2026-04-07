Robinhood Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.48 Million Investment in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 312,869 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,479,000. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

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Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RF opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $505,635.82. The trade was a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Evercore downgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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