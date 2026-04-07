Robinhood Asset Management LLC Invests $618,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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