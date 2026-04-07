Robinhood Asset Management LLC Invests $177.74 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,770,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,740,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,906,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.51.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

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