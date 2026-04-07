Robinhood Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,113,000. Applied Materials makes up 1.0% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 15,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Key Applied Materials News
Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target on AMAT from $470 to $500, increasing implied upside and signaling strong analyst conviction in Applied’s role in AI infrastructure spending. Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Applied Materials (AMAT)
- Positive Sentiment: Business press pieces name AMAT among top AI-related chip/infra winners (a “forget NVIDIA” theme), highlighting accelerating demand for AI fabs and equipment that benefits wafer-fab suppliers like Applied. This reinforces momentum and buy-side interest. Forget NVIDIA: 2 AI Stocks Poised to Be Next Big Winners
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks coverage and analyst-blog callouts are placing AMAT alongside other WFE (wafer fab equipment) names as direct beneficiaries of AI-driven capex, echoing the thesis that “pick-and-shovel” suppliers will see sustained order momentum. Forget NVIDIA: 2 AI Stocks Poised to Be Next Big Winners (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also notes heightened investor attention on AMAT (pageview/interest-driven coverage), which can amplify short-term flows but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry write-ups on Lam Research and ASML show strong WFE trends and peer strength; these validate the sector thesis that benefits AMAT but are not company-specific catalysts. AI Boom Aids LRCX’s Systems Revenue Growth: Can the Momentum Continue? ASML Holding Rises 23.1% YTD: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT
Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $352.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $395.95.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.83%.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.21, for a total transaction of $1,806,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 138,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,051,063.65. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total transaction of $1,496,392.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.
Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.
Recommended Stories
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.