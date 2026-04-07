Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ricoh Co. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.9250, but opened at $8.3756. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.3756, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Ricoh Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

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Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ricoh Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. is a Tokyo-based multinational technology firm specializing in imaging, document management, and digital services. The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacturing and support of office equipment such as multifunction printers, copiers and production printing systems, complemented by software solutions that streamline document workflows and enhance collaboration in the workplace.

Beyond its traditional hardware offerings, Ricoh has expanded into managed IT services and digital workplace consultancy, helping organizations transition to cloud-based environments and optimize information management.

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