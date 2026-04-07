Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.41. 3,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhinebeck Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.24%.The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RBKB) is the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Rhinebeck, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full range of banking services including personal checking and savings accounts, business deposit products, residential mortgage lending and consumer loans. Rhinebeck Bancorp leverages its local presence to provide tailored financial solutions and responsive customer service to individuals and small businesses throughout the Hudson Valley region.

The origins of Rhinebeck Bank trace back to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of service to Ulster, Dutchess and neighboring counties.

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