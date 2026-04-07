Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,291,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,208,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,126,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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