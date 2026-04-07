Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 30,658 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total value of $18,717,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APP. Wedbush upped their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $412.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.67 and a 200-day moving average of $560.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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