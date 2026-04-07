Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 27,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $55,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.55.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $720.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $717.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.99. The firm has a market cap of $335.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total value of $1,730,391.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,117.23. This trade represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total value of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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