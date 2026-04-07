Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $48,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $49.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1117 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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