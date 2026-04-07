Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Off Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Invesco stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 3/17/2026.

Invesco Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 40.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,046,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. TD Cowen set a $34.50 target price on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

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About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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