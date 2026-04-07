Rep. Kevin Hern Sells Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares

Representative Kevin Hern (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE). In a filing disclosed on April 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Kenvue stock on March 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) on 3/24/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $500,001 – $1,000,000 in shares of Smartstop Self Storage REIT (NYSE:SMA) on 3/18/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) on 3/17/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on 3/17/2026.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,792,719. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Kevin Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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