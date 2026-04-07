RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $323.00 to $327.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RenaissanceRe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $283.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.29.

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RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $303.62. The company had a trading volume of 128,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.24. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $222.75 and a twelve month high of $315.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.18 and a 200-day moving average of $275.33.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $13.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.59 by $2.75. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, EVP Robert Qutub sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.75, for a total value of $1,528,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,782.25. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,690.1% in the 4th quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,017,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,083,000 after purchasing an additional 996,266 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $178,519,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $168,582,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $137,944,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $108,780,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance solutions, specializing in property catastrophe, casualty, and specialty lines. Established in 1993 and headquartered in Bermuda, the company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RNR. With a focus on underwriting and risk assessment, RenaissanceRe offers tailored programs designed to help insurers and corporations manage exposure to natural disasters, liability claims, and other complex risks.

The company operates through two primary segments: Reinsurance and Insurance.

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