Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 81,868 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. $BZH

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,868 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE BZH opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $602.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.21. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 19.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $363.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.23 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Beazer Homes USA from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

Further Reading

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