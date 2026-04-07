Register Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the period. Symbotic comprises approximately 1.4% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYM. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Symbotic by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Symbotic by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 5,115 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $286,388.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,407.21. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,492 shares of company stock worth $10,206,674. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Trading Down 0.1%

SYM stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.95, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Symbotic from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

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