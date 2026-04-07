Redcentric (LON:RCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 and last traded at GBX 115.04, with a volume of 66859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £183.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.84.

Redcentric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

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