Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Trading Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $12.08. 12,500,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 16,460,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

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Positive Sentiment: Arastelle joins Red Cat Futures Initiative — Red Cat will integrate Arastelle’s modular tethered UAS (extends endurance, provides persistent ISR and comms relay) with Red Cat platforms (Black Widow, Teal 2); teams completed a successful demonstration and will exhibit at Eurosatory 2026, improving Red Cat’s tactical ISR value proposition. Arastelle Joins Red Cat Futures Initiative to Expand Persistent ISR and Tactical Communications Capabilities

Arastelle joins Red Cat Futures Initiative — Red Cat will integrate Arastelle’s modular tethered UAS (extends endurance, provides persistent ISR and comms relay) with Red Cat platforms (Black Widow, Teal 2); teams completed a successful demonstration and will exhibit at Eurosatory 2026, improving Red Cat’s tactical ISR value proposition. Positive Sentiment: HADDY strategic partnership expands Blue Ops manufacturing — Red Cat’s maritime arm (Blue Ops) will add large-scale robotic 3D printing and Agentic AI-powered microfactory capabilities at Valdosta, effectively increasing USV production capacity and enabling faster, distributed manufacturing to meet defense demand. This is a direct operational catalyst for revenue scaling in the maritime product line. Red Cat Expands Blue Ops Manufacturing Capabilities Though Strategic Partnership with HADDY

HADDY strategic partnership expands Blue Ops manufacturing — Red Cat’s maritime arm (Blue Ops) will add large-scale robotic 3D printing and Agentic AI-powered microfactory capabilities at Valdosta, effectively increasing USV production capacity and enabling faster, distributed manufacturing to meet defense demand. This is a direct operational catalyst for revenue scaling in the maritime product line. Neutral Sentiment: Sectors/peers news — Ondas’ >$50M demining contract headlines defense/ISR sector activity but is unrelated to Red Cat’s announcements; it may lift overall sector interest but does not directly affect RCAT contract backlog. Ondas Secures $50M+ Demining Deal, Expands Border Security Platform

Sectors/peers news — Ondas’ >$50M demining contract headlines defense/ISR sector activity but is unrelated to Red Cat’s announcements; it may lift overall sector interest but does not directly affect RCAT contract backlog. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks and sentiment pressure — both Red Cat press releases include forward-looking statements about future capacity and demand (standard but reminds investors of execution risk). Separately, recent quarterly results showed an EPS miss and continued negative margins, which can prompt short-term selling even as operational partnerships aim to improve scale and revenue. (See company filings and recent earnings commentary for details.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Cat in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Red Cat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Red Cat from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Red Cat Stock Down 7.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 176.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Red Cat by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after buying an additional 3,815,310 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,506,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,929 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $17,286,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 1,872.4% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,105,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Cat

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Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

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