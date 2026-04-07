Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316,992 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,335. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.