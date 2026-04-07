Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7%

CL opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,757.53. This represents a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Further Reading

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