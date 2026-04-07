Rathbones Group PLC Has $64.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $605.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally after Iran ceasefire talks boosted index sentiment, supporting S&P 500 exposure and demand for VOO. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500: Tech Stocks Drive US Indices Higher as Ceasefire Talk Boosts Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Early-week recovery tone for US indices helped risk assets broadly, reinforcing demand for large-cap S&P tracking ETFs like VOO. Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecasts – US Indices Start the Week on the Right Foot
- Neutral Sentiment: Premarket commentary notes a modest lift in VOO as investors awaited economic releases—useful color but not a clear directional catalyst. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 4-6-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Index reconstitution: Casey’s General Stores will join the S&P 500 this week—this creates modest, predictable indexing flows into VOO but is not material to longer-term performance. Casey’s General Stores Joining S&P 500 This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-sentiment “yard markers” and trader metrics highlight potential volatility zones for the S&P—important for short-term swings but not a direct fundamental driver for VOO. 3 ‘Yard Markers’ S&P 500 Bulls Should Be Watching
- Negative Sentiment: International ETFs have outperformed VOO YTD, prompting talk of rotation out of U.S. large caps — a headwind for new inflows into VOO if the trend continues. International ETFs Are Crushing VOO in 2026. Here Are 3 Worth Buying Now
- Negative Sentiment: A small 13F-reported reduction by an investment advisor signals minor trimming of VOO exposure—limited on its own but consistent with broader cautious positioning. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lessened by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.
- Negative Sentiment: Higher oil prices and commodity-driven volatility are increasingly moving the S&P’s direction, adding earnings-agnostic risk that can pressure valuations and ETF flows. Why The S&P 500 Is Trading On Oil Prices, Not Earnings
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
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