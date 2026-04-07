Rathbones Group PLC Has $64.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $605.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $641.81.

Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.