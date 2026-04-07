Rathbones Group PLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BDX opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $536,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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