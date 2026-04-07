Rathbones Group PLC Has $5 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ON Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent market write-ups noted ON outpaced the broader market today, citing the company’s latest quarterly beat and updated guidance as the main near-term catalysts. Why ON Semiconductor Outpaced the Market (Zacks)

Recent market write-ups noted ON outpaced the broader market today, citing the company’s latest quarterly beat and updated guidance as the main near-term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: ON reported EPS above consensus ($0.64 vs. $0.62 est.), and provided Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), which gives investors a clearer near-term outlook despite revenue headwinds. (Company/earnings release summarized in market coverage.)

Quarterly results: ON reported EPS above consensus ($0.64 vs. $0.62 est.), and provided Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance (0.560–0.660), which gives investors a clearer near-term outlook despite revenue headwinds. (Company/earnings release summarized in market coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet/volume context: Liquidity metrics look healthy (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may not be broad-based participation.

Balance-sheet/volume context: Liquidity metrics look healthy (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52, debt/equity ~0.39). Trading volume today is below the stock’s average, suggesting the move may not be broad-based participation. Negative Sentiment: Top-line weakness and margins: Revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and came in roughly in line with estimates, while net margin remains thin (~2.0%). Those trends pose execution and cyclical risks for semiconductor cyclicality.

Top-line weakness and margins: Revenue was down ~11% year-over-year and came in roughly in line with estimates, while net margin remains thin (~2.0%). Those trends pose execution and cyclical risks for semiconductor cyclicality. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism: Wall Street Zen recently downgraded ON to a Hold, signaling some analyst caution on valuation and/or growth visibility; ON’s trailing P/E is elevated, which increases sensitivity to execution misses. Wall Street Zen Downgrades ON Semiconductor to Hold

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $73.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 339,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,176,341.20. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Weiss Ratings lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas Exane raised ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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