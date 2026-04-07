Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Positive Sentiment: Surge in AI/server demand — Reports say “agentic AI” and unexpectedly strong server CPU demand have bumped chip orders and helped AMD gain share versus peers, a clear fundamental driver for revenue and pricing power. Read More.

Surge in AI/server demand — Reports say “agentic AI” and unexpectedly strong server CPU demand have bumped chip orders and helped AMD gain share versus peers, a clear fundamental driver for revenue and pricing power. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citi puts AMD on a 30‑day positive catalyst watch — Citi flagged AMD as a near‑term opportunity tied to AI CPU demand and pricing trends, which tends to spur short‑term buying by funds watching catalyst lists. Read More.

Citi puts AMD on a 30‑day positive catalyst watch — Citi flagged AMD as a near‑term opportunity tied to AI CPU demand and pricing trends, which tends to spur short‑term buying by funds watching catalyst lists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry tailwinds — Coverage noting strong server CPU demand lifted both Intel and AMD shares today, suggesting sector momentum (data center spend) is helping AMD’s stock. Read More.

Broader industry tailwinds — Coverage noting strong server CPU demand lifted both Intel and AMD shares today, suggesting sector momentum (data center spend) is helping AMD’s stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and buy‑lists — Erste Group’s upgrade and inclusion in AI growth/buy lists (The Motley Fool, investment writeups) reinforce the narrative that AMD is a leader in chips for AI workloads. Read More.

Broker upgrades and buy‑lists — Erste Group’s upgrade and inclusion in AI growth/buy lists (The Motley Fool, investment writeups) reinforce the narrative that AMD is a leader in chips for AI workloads. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical consolidation/recovery — Coverage notes AMD is trying to recover after a large pullback and trading above a key technical level; useful for traders but uncertain for fundamentals. Read More.

Technical consolidation/recovery — Coverage notes AMD is trying to recover after a large pullback and trading above a key technical level; useful for traders but uncertain for fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long‑term buy theses remain despite macro risks — Contrarian pieces highlight AMD as a long‑term AI/semiconductor growth pick amid market pessimism; helpful for longer‑horizon investors but less relevant to near‑term moves. Read More.

Long‑term buy theses remain despite macro risks — Contrarian pieces highlight AMD as a long‑term AI/semiconductor growth pick amid market pessimism; helpful for longer‑horizon investors but less relevant to near‑term moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price‑target cut from Citigroup — Citi trimmed AMD’s target from $260 to $248 and assigned a “neutral” rating, which can cap upside and gives investors a more cautious near‑term outlook despite the catalyst watch. Read More.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

NASDAQ AMD opened at $220.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.97 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average of $215.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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