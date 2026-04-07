Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rank One Computing (NASDAQ:ROC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rank One Computing to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

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Rank One Computing Trading Down 3.0%

Rank One Computing Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ROC opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Rank One Computing has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

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ROC is an independent American artificial intelligence company redefining the global standard for Vision AI in identity, security, and digital forensics. Our Vision AI platform delivers real-time facial recognition, multimodal biometric verification, video analytics, and AI-powered evidence analysis to mission-critical organizations across both private and public sectors. ROC’s biometric algorithms are routinely ranked by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (“NIST”) as among the most accurate and computationally efficient globally.

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